Man hurt in shooting on North King Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 20-year-old man was shot and injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Hampton Police Division.

This is the third shooting that occurred late last night. Two other shootings on Homestead Avenue and Shell Road sent two teens to the hospital.

It was around 10:51 p.m. when Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting in the 900 block of North King Street.

Officers found the man who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The man was hit by gunfire while he was in a parking lot.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time. The victim is uncooperative at this time, according to police.