Police investigate shooting that left man injured in Suffolk

Police said the Thursday night shooting happened on East Washington Street around 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 25-year-old man is hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Thursday night.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Street around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was treated at the scene, then brought to the hospital. Police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police don't have any suspect information yet. The investigation is ongoing.