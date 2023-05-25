Police investigate shooting that left man injured in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 25-year-old man is hurt after a shooting in Suffolk Thursday night.
According to the Suffolk Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of East Washington Street around 6:30 p.m.
The victim was treated at the scene, then brought to the hospital. Police said he is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police don't have any suspect information yet. The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about what happened, you can call the Suffolk Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.