Newport News police investigate shooting that left man hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Newport News early Monday morning, according to police.

The Newport News Police Department said officers responded to Jefferson Avenue near the intersection with Denbigh Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots at a business.

Later on, a man who was hurt was found on Jefferson Point Lane, which is around three miles from where the shooting reportedly happened.

Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or any suspects. The shooting is being investigated.