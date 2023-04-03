Newport News police investigate shooting that left man hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Newport News early Monday morning, according to police.
The Newport News Police Department said officers responded to Jefferson Avenue near the intersection with Denbigh Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots at a business.
Later on, a man who was hurt was found on Jefferson Point Lane, which is around three miles from where the shooting reportedly happened.
Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or any suspects. The shooting is being investigated.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.