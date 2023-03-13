Man hurt after shooting in Elizabeth City, police say

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in the road who had been shot.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Bell Street, which is in between Greenleaf Street and Grady Street, shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in the road who had been shot.

He's been identified as Jahir K. West.

West was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Doctors say that he is in 'non-critical condition.'