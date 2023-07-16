Man hospitalized after getting shot in Suffolk Sunday night

According to police, it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near E. Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 20-year-old man is hurt after he was shot in Suffolk Sunday evening.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, it happened around 7:22 p.m.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a 911 hang-up call from the Corner Store on E. Washington Street. When units arrived, they were told that a man had been shot, but left the scene.

About 20 minutes later, a local hospital called about an adult who had been shot.

The victim is being treated, and is expected to survive.

The police department hasn't released any suspect information yet. The investigation is ongoing.