Man in custody after allegedly abducting Norfolk boy

Virginia State Police say the man led troopers on a high-speed chase in New Kent County on Monday afternoon.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A man is in custody near Richmond after police say he abducted a 4-year-old Norfolk boy and then led police on a chase.

Virginia State Police say they spotted the man Monday afternoon driving east on Interstate 64 in New Kent County. After a five-mile chase with speeds at times going over 100 miles per hour, the driver ended up losing control and crashing near Exit 205 in New Kent. Troopers say the man then took off running into the nearby woods with the boy.

State Police say the suspect had a knife, but eventually surrendered peacefully.

Both the man and the boy were evaluated at the hospital and have since been released. The child is back with his mother and the suspect is in the Henrico County Jail.