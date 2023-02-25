Man in custody after firing at Newport News Police officers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in custody after fired a weapon and then pointed it in the direction of Newport News Police officers on Jefferson Avenue Friday evening.



According to a spokesperson, officers responded at around 8:45 p.m. to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of someone who was armed.



When officers arrived they saw man with a gun which resulted in a standoff between the man and the police officers.



At some point, the man fired the gun and then pointed it in the direction of several officers, two officers then fired their weapons at the armed man.



The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local facility for evaluation. He was then taken to to jail for having outstanding warrants.



The spokesperson said additional criminal charges are pending for firearm offenses and that both officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed.



There were no injuries to anyone. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.