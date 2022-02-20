Man wanted in Chesapeake in custody after pursuit through three jurisdictions

32-year-old Daniel Thomas Rudy faces multiple charges out of York County and Cheaspeake.

A man wanted on various charges in Chesapeake is in custody after attempting to flee from sheriff's deputies in York County.

According to a spokesperson for the York/Poquoson Sheriff's Office, this began at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when their deputies were dispatched to a 7-11 store in the 8000 block of Route 17 for a report a suspicious red Ford SUV in the parking lot. When deputies arrived and interacted with the driver, they determined that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He refused and sped off.

Believing he was in no condition to drive, the deputies began a pursuit, which went into Newport News on Ft Eustis Blvd, then onto westbound I-64. As the deputies were chasing the driver, it was determined the driver of the SUV could be a fugitive from Chesapeake who was wanted on a Capias for weapons and drug charges out of Chesapeake, and should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

At this point, the Virginia State Police took over the primary role in the pursuit, and at one point the SUV driver rammed a State Trooper's cruiser. The pursuit then went into James City County, and the SUV eventually exited the interstate and pulled into the commuter lot off Rochambeau Drive. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver attempted to flee into the woods. He was quickly apprehended after a brief pursuit.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Daniel Thomas Rudy, last known to live in Chesapeake. He was transported by medics to a local hospital where he was treated for a minor injury, after which he was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

According to the spokesperson, in addition to the warrant out of Chesapeake, Rudy faces charges of Obstruction of Justice, Reckless Driving, Driving Under Revocation, Felony Evade & Elude, Felony Hit & Run, Felony Assault on Law Enforcement, Felony Destruction of Property, DUI/ Illegal Drugs, Possession of Illegal Drugs, and Possession of Ammo by a Convicted Felon.