Man injured after being shot on Childs Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating a Hampton shooting that left a man hurt overnight.
The Hampton Police Division said it got a call Tuesday, Aug. 17 around 12 a.m. about a 38-year-old man that walked into a hospital after being shot. He was dropped off there.
According to officers, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Childs Avenue.
The man's injuries were non-life-threatening and he is expected to be okay.
Police have not provided any details on possible suspects. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
If you know anything about the incident that could help in the investigation, please call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.