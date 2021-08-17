Man injured after being shot on Childs Avenue in Hampton

The Hampton Police Division says a 38-year-old man was shot in the 700 block of Childs Avenue around midnight.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating a Hampton shooting that left a man hurt overnight.

The Hampton Police Division said it got a call Tuesday, Aug. 17 around 12 a.m. about a 38-year-old man that walked into a hospital after being shot. He was dropped off there.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Childs Avenue.

The man's injuries were non-life-threatening and he is expected to be okay.

Police have not provided any details on possible suspects. The shooting remains under investigation at this time.