Man injured by 'nail trap' in North Carolina wilderness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who was walking his dog has suffered deep puncture wounds to his heel after stepping on a so-called “nail trap” in the North Carolina wilderness.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports that the incident occurred Sunday in western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

The trap was buried in a rut and covered with leaves. It was made of plywood and 2-inch nails with the points facing up.

The words “PETA paybak” were written on the trap and possibly referred to the group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The group is based more than 400 miles away in Virginia.