NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Norfolk Sunday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

It happened at 700 Chapel Street, just off of Brambleton Avenue. Officers received the call around 4:35 p.m.

Police haven't released any suspect information yet.

If you have any information about the incident you can contact police using the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887 or online using P3 Tips.