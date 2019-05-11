VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they are investigating after a man was injured in a stabbing.

Police got a call for a stabbing in the 100 block of North Birdneck Road around 9:42 p.m. on Monday.

They said the stabbing happened in the woods behind Jack Rabbit Storage after the victim was in a fight with multiple people.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, but haven't said how he's doing.

Five people were arrested for the stabbing.

Police haven't released any other information at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Woman shot, killed in Virginia Beach after possible 'domestic' issue

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing four people at Cogans Pizza appears in court

RELATED: Virginia man charged in weeklong kidnapping of 14-year-old

RELATED: 19-year-old charged in connection with shooting at Han-Dee Hugo's store in Elizabeth City

RELATED: Police ID victim, arrest suspect in fatal stabbing incident in Norfolk

RELATED: Person arrested after three people shot on North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach