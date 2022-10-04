Man injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man injured.
According to a tweet, authorities got a call about a gunshot wound incident on the 200 block of Avondale Road. It happened at 3:14 a.m.
The victim was found with injuries, but they aren't considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
His name and condition aren't known at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.