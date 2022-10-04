Man injured in Portsmouth shooting

The victim was found with injuries, but they aren't considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning and left a man injured.

According to a tweet, authorities got a call about a gunshot wound incident on the 200 block of Avondale Road. It happened at 3:14 a.m.

The PPD responded to the 200 block of Avondale Road for a reported gunshot wound incident. An adult male was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He has been transported to a hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/UpOb7Ib8ju — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) April 10, 2022

His name and condition aren't known at this time.