Man hurt in shooting near shipyard in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting near the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of 7th Street, the Portsmouth Police Department said. The time of the shooting and the severity of the man's injuries weren't shared. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The police department hasn't shared information about the circumstances or motive surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with P3Tips.