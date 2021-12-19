Man injured in shooting in Portsmouth

According to a tweet, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Effingham and Lincoln streets.

The Portsmouth Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that happed in the early hours of this morning that left a man injured.

According to a tweet, the shooting likely happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Effingham and Lincoln streets.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident near the intersection of Effingham and Lincoln. An adult male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/khEFjpgxpy — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 19, 2021

A male victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.