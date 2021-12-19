x
Man injured in shooting in Portsmouth

According to a tweet, the shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Effingham and Lincoln streets.

The Portsmouth Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that happed in the early hours of this morning that left a man injured. 

According to a tweet, the shooting likely happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Effingham and Lincoln streets. 

A male victim was found with non-life threatening injuries. 

There is no information on a suspect at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here.  

