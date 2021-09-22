Man seriously injured after being shot near Portsmouth apartment complex

Portsmouth police said a man was shot in the 900 block of Randolph Street Wednesday around 7 a.m. They confirmed it didn't occur at I.C. Norcam High School.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Portsmouth Police Department said they got a call just after 7 a.m. about someone who was shot in the 900 block of Randolph Street. That's located near the Harbor Square Apartments.

Police said they found a man suffering a serious gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Detectives confirmed that the information that's been spread about the shooting occurring at I.C. Norcam High School is false. The incident happened about a mile away from the school.

Police have not provided any other details on the shooting or possible suspects at this time. If you know anything that can help with the investigation, you're encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.