SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they're investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the corner of North Broad Street and Second Avenue at 1:31 p.m. for a shooting.
Officers found a man that had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening injury.
Suffolk police are still investigating.
They haven't said anything about a shooter.
RELATED STORIES:
RELATED: Man shot, killed in Chesapeake; police search for shooter
RELATED: Suffolk police identify victims in double shooting, investigation continues
RELATED: Man accused of stabbing four people at Cogans Pizza appears in court
RELATED: Suffolk investigate attempted armed gas station robbery
RELATED: Chesapeake police to shoppers: Secure your purses, lock your doors