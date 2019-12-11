SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they're investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the corner of North Broad Street and Second Avenue at 1:31 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers found a man that had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening injury.

Suffolk police are still investigating.

They haven't said anything about a shooter.

