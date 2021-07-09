Police say man hurt, woman grazed by bullet in Norfolk shooting on Tidewater Drive

Norfolk police said they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Thursday night near the Calvert Square section of Norfolk.

Norfolk police said they got a call Thursday, Oct. 21, around 10:45 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man who was hurt with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated.

Police said they also found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet. Medics gave her immediate treatment as well.

The shooting remains under ongoing investigation at this time.

Anyone who has information on the incident that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.