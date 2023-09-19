Man involved in 2021 Oceanfront shooting gets over 4 years in prison

The sentencing for Nyquez Baker comes after he pled guilty to attempted malicious wounding and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of the men involved in a 2021 shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was sentenced to more than four years in prison Tuesday.

The sentencing for Nyquez Baker comes after he pled guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of discharging a firearm in public, according to online court records.

The shooting happened on the night of March 26, 2021, during a violent night at the Oceanfront. The first shots that were fired came from Baker and his group comprised of Ahmon Adams, Devon Dorsey and Raswell Steverson.

According to court documents, a fight broke out around 11:21 p.m. between Dorsey and another person at the corner of 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. As the fight escalated, Adams and Baker joined in and someone on the other side of the fight stepped back, pulled out a gun, and fired a shot in their direction, hurting another person.

Prosecutors said Dorsey chased after the person who fired the shot, returning fire, while Baker and Steverson also gave into the chase and Adams fired his weapon. Baker specifically fired two shots toward the other group they were fighting, court documents said.

After a police officer chased Adams and took him into custody, Baker, along with Dorsey and Steverson, went behind the shops between 19th and 20th Street. Dorsey and Baker ditched their firearms under parked cars, while Steverson hid his firearm in his shorts.

Later that night, Baker was taken into custody and he admitted to being involved in the shootings, which were caught on surveillance footage, according to court documents.