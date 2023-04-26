Man involved in shooting outside Virginia Beach tavern gets 4 years in prison

Earl Royster Jr. had pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that left four people hurt outside West Beach Tavern in March 2022 was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday.

In January, Earl Royster Jr. had pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He originally faced another firearm use count, but the courts agreed to nolle prossed it. That means the charge is withdrawn but can be brought back by prosecutors at a later time.

Royster was sentenced to 17 years in prison, but a judge suspended 13 of those years.

Virginia Beach police said the shooting happened outside the tavern on Cleveland Street, which isn't far from Virginia Beach Town Center.

The lead investigator on the case testified that surveillance video captured the shooting and showed Royster firing a gun.

Prosecutors said Royster told police an argument started outside between his nephew and others.

Royster reportedly told police other people had guns, so he and his nephew went to their car across the street and got an assault rifle.

Prosecutors said Royster told investigators that he fired his gun first, and then others started shooting.