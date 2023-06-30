Son of prominent anti-gun violence advocate killed in Norfolk shooting Thursday night

Bilal Muhammed, a well-known community organizer in Norfolk, told 13News Now that he was on the phone with his youngest son, Ali Muhammed, as he was shot and killed.

NORFOLK, Va. — The son of a prominent anti-gun violence advocate in Norfolk died late Thursday night in shooting in the Ocean View area.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department recieved a report of a gunshot victim and dispatched officers to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street, according to an NPD press release.

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Ali K. Muhammed suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was prounounced dead at the scene, police said.

Muhammed's father, Bilal Muhammed, told 13News Now that he was on the phone with his son at the time of the shooting.

He said Ali was on his way to work at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at the time. Over the phone, Bilal said he heard someone confront Ali and then he heard his son tell the person to put down their gun. Then he heard gunshots.

Bilal said he called police and then family. He says Ali leaves behind young children.

Bilal is well-known community organizer and one of the biggest advocates against gun violence in Norfolk. He told 13News Now there will be an anti-gun violence rally on 1st Broad Street at 11 a.m. Friday in the wake of his son's death.

A spokesperson for Sentara confirmed Ali was an employee at Norfolk General Hospital.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Ali Muhammad’s family following the news of his death," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sentara's statement also said the company's employee assistance program was being provided for any of Ali's colleagues who need support in the wake of his passing.