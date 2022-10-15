x
Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, according to police

The victim, described as an adult male, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, and police are investigating to try and learn the circumstances.

According the a spokesperson, Chesapeake Police Officers were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive responding to a report of an adult male in the breezeway of a building who had been shot. 

The first officers who arrived on the scene immediately began providing care to the victim until medics arrived, who then transported the man to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The spokesperson said they had no suspect information, nor did they know of the circumstances that led up to the man being shot.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.  

