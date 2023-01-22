Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police

The police had pursued the suspect all the way from Chesapeake when he refused to stop after a traffic violation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.

At the time VSP was informed, the two vehicles involved were on Interstate 664 headed through the Monitor Merrimac Bridge Tunnel. The pursuit continued through Suffolk, Newport News and Hampton on I-664 northbound. The suspect then exited onto Interstate 64 westbound, but eventually exited the interstate and drove on city streets through Hampton, Newport News and York County. The suspect then drove back onto Westbound I-64 at a high rate of speed.

The spokesperson said the suspect lost control of the vehicle at Jefferson Avenue and ran off the road to the right, at which point he struck the jersey wall, pushing the vehicle back into traffic across all travel lanes, after which the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck another jersey wall.

The suspect died as a result. He was identified as 21-year-old Tilek Qualil Alston of Newport News. Alston was the only person in the car.

According to the spokesperson, state police units did not participate in the pursuit, and only assisted Chesapeake Police by providing the locations of the pursuit to the communications center as CPD pursued the suspect.

She said state police are conducting the crash investigation only, and that any information regarding why the Chesapeake Police engaged in the pursuit, as well as that department's pursuit policies would have to come from them.