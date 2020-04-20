Man killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Standard Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach police responded to a call about a gunshot wound.

When they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Standard Lane, they found a man suffering serious gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday night, police said they were investigating the incident, but were not looking for any suspects.