x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Man killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Standard Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Around 7 p.m. Sunday, Virginia Beach police responded to a call about a gunshot wound.

When they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Standard Lane, they found a man suffering serious gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday night, police said they were investigating the incident, but were not looking for any suspects.

Police have not released any additional information about the male victim.

RELATED: Chesapeake police, ATF investigating burglary at pawn and gun shop

RELATED: Police investigating two separate shootings in Newport News where one man died, two others hurt

RELATED: Isle of Wight arrests Pennsylvania man on child exploitation charges