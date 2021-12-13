Man killed in Norfolk hotel shooting

The shooting happened at the Days Inn on Chambers Street, on the edge of the Glenrocks area.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting at a Norfolk hotel Monday morning.

There's no word yet on the identity of the victim.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, the Norfolk Police Department tweeted about the case. The department said the shooting happened at the Days Inn on Chambers Street, on the edge of the Glenrocks area.

Responders found the victim and got him to Sentara Leigh Hospital, but he didn't survive his injuries.

If you know anything that could help police officers arrest the shooter, please call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Tipsters can stay anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward.