Man shot, killed in Portsmouth

Police haven't shared the identity of the victim. He was killed in the 1400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a homicide near the Portsmouth Sportsplex and St. Paul's Cemetery Monday morning.

Victoria Varnedoe, a spokesperson for the police department, said police were called to the 1400 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just before 10 a.m. to help someone who had been shot.

The man didn't survive his injuries. Police didn't share his name or age.

Varnedoe said by 10:45 a.m., there wasn't any suspect information for the case.