Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Hampton, according to police

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in Hampton Saturday afternoon, and later died

According to a spokesperson for Hampton Police Division, their officers responded to a call for shots fired on Regent St. near Kecoughtan Road in a complex called 'Apartments at Merrimac." When they arrived at that location they found some people behind a building trying to help a man who had been shot several times.

The man was taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital where he subsequently died.

The man's name is being withheld until police can locate and notify his next of kin.

The spokesperson said they're investigating the motive and circumstances leading to the man being shot, and they don't currently have any other information they can share.