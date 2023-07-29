x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Hampton, according to police

When police arrived at the scene they found some people behind a building trying to help a man who had been shot several times.
Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in Hampton Saturday afternoon, and later died

According to a spokesperson for Hampton Police Division, their officers responded to a call for shots fired on Regent St. near Kecoughtan Road in a complex called 'Apartments at Merrimac." When they arrived at that location they found some people behind a building trying to help a man who had been shot several times.

The man was taken by emergency personnel to a local hospital where he subsequently died.

The man's name is being withheld until police can locate and notify his next of kin.

The spokesperson said they're investigating the motive and circumstances leading to the man being shot, and they don't currently have any other information they can share.

Anyone who has information that will assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by going to their secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Scammers trick people out of thousands in Chesapeake

Before You Leave, Check This Out