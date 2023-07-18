Man killed in shooting near Ocean View area of Norfolk

The victim's name wasn't shared because police are working to notify his family.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after being shot near the Ocean View area of Norfolk late Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive, which is close to Chesapeake Boulevard. Police responded around 11:55 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police officers got there and found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead, the Norfolk Police Department said. The victim's name wasn't shared because police are working to notify his family.

Police didn't share any information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects but said it is being investigated as a homicide.