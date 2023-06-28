x
Crime

Man killed in shooting on Tear Drop Lane in Newport News, police say

The victim was identified as John Gordon Stanley, 28.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting in Newport News Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Tear Drop Lane, which is near Thorncliff Drive and Warwick Boulevard. The call came in around 9:40 p.m.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries at 10:55 p.m. He was identified as 28-year-old John Gordon Stanley.

The Newport News Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

People can also submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line by calling 1–888–562–5887 or online using P3 Tips.

