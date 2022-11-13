Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday afternoon

A spokesperson said they believe the man was walking when he was shot.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances.

According to a spokesperson this was reported at about 3:40 p.m. when police responded to a shooting in the first block of Traverse Road. There, officers found an adult male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. They say e died at the scene.

The spokesperson said their preliminary investigation indicated the man was walking when he was shot.

They said no suspect information is available right now, and that the investigation remains ongoing.