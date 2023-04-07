Person killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was shot and killed in a Virginia Beach shooting early Friday morning, according to police.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound there.
Medics took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police don't have a suspect right now, but the shooting is being investigated.
Anyone with information about what happened can reach out to the police department at 757-385-5000 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
People can also use P3 Tips online to submit an anonymous tip.