Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Norfolk domestic shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a domestic shooting inside a Norfolk home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A spokesperson for NPD tweeted about the shooting around 5:15 p.m., saying officers had been called to the 1500 block of Hibie Street around 4 p.m. for this crime. That's in the Campostella area of the city.

There weren't any details about the man who died. Police said a woman was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department's tweet promised more details to come.

This case is under investigation. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.