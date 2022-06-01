x
Crime

Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Norfolk domestic shooting

Police said the shooting happened on Hibie Street, which is in the Campostella area. Medics took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and a woman was hurt in a domestic shooting inside a Norfolk home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

A spokesperson for NPD tweeted about the shooting around 5:15 p.m., saying officers had been called to the 1500 block of Hibie Street around 4 p.m. for this crime. That's in the Campostella area of the city.

There weren't any details about the man who died. Police said a woman was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The police department's tweet promised more details to come.

This case is under investigation. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

