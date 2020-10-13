Man left with serious injuries after Portsmouth shooting

The victim was shot multiple times in his lower body and part of his upper body.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are trying to determine what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with severe injuries.

Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Charleston Avenue before 1 p.m. Monday after learning a man was shot near that location.

First responders got to the scene and started treating the victim who had been shot several times in his lower body and part of his upper body.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.