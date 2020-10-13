Man left with severe injuries after hit-and-run in Portsmouth

Officers say someone hit a man at George Washington Highway and Davis Street then drove off, leaving the man with serious injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a hit-and-run that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to check on an injured man lying at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Davis Street near the Cradock district.

Investigators learned that a car hit him then drove off.

They're asking anyone with any photos or videos of the area from midnight to 3 a.m. on Oct. 12 to upload them here.