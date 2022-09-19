Man caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport

When the Oklahoma man's carry-on bag went through the X-ray machine, TSA spotted the gun. Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated it, and saw it was loaded.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport security teams say they stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun on a plane last Friday.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said the Oklahoma man had the gun in his carry-on bag.

When he put the bag through the X-ray machine, TSA noticed it and called Airport Authority Police. They came and confiscated the 9 mm handgun, loaded with five bullets.

Now, his case goes to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal charges.

Robin "Chuck" Burke, the TSA Federal Security Director for the airport, reminded people that you can check your guns if you want to bring them with you on a trip.

They have to be unloaded, follow certain packaging rules, and you have to tell the airline ticket counter that you're transporting a gun.

“Our TSA officers are good at what they do,” he said. “They are always focused on the mission, and this is a good example of the fine work that they perform on behalf of our nation.”

Here's how many guns TSA has confiscated from passengers at Norfolk International Airport over the last few years: