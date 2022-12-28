After 3-year-old boy shot, York County father pleads guilty to gun charges

The case goes back to March, when someone brought the boy to Mary Immaculate Hospital. Both parents faced charges. Canaan Fleming pleaded guilty to the shooting.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A man who turned himself in to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office back in March for allegedly shooting his 3-year-old son has pleaded guilty to some gun charges.

The case goes back to March 23, when someone brought the little boy to Mary Immaculate Hospital. They called the sheriff's office around 3 a.m. to report that a child was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He lived, and was later released from the hospital into the care of a family member.

Both of the child's parents faced charges -- Ayannah Mercedes Chapman was arrested and charged with intending to distribute marijuana, and Canaan Lamont Fleming turned himself in.

In York-Poquoson Circuit Court on Wednesday, Fleming pleaded guilty to felony charges of:

child abuse leading to serious injury

unlawful wounding

shooting in an occupied building

possessing/using a machine gun for an aggressive purpose

selling more than 5 lbs of marijuana

He had been facing other charges, like failing to register a gun, but they were nolle prossed by the court. That means lawyers won't prosecute them now, but the charges could be brought back later, if more evidence surfaces.