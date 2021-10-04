Man pleads guilty to murdering his parents in Virginia Beach in 2019

Christopher Shawn Brady, a man accused of killing his parents in 2019, pleaded guilty to causing their deaths in the Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from July 2019.

Monday's guilty plea follows an investigation into the double-homicide of Roy and Sheila Brady, who were both 73.

Police found the Bradys dead in a home in the 400 block of Kellam Road in July 2019. A neighbor told 13News Now the two had lived there for more than 30 years.

"They were just so peaceful," Janice Woolard said back then. "They just wanted to live out their lives, that’s all, she cared a lot about their grandchildren."

Police arrested Christopher Brady and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and gun charges.

Court documents show that before killing his parents, Christopher Brady had pleaded guilty to grand larceny and receiving stolen property. After those crimes, he had requested that a judge restore his right to carry a firearm, and in 2016, got permission to do so.

Officials haven't yet shared what his motive might have been for his parents' slayings.