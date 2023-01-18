Man pleads guilty to production of child pornography involving Norfolk minor

For seven months, Roberts had sexual conversations with the minor and had her send him explicit photos.

NORFOLK, Va. — An Arizona man pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography involving a minor from Norfolk on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Ethan Roberts, 28, initially met the minor online in January of 2022.

At the time, she was 14 years old.

For seven months, Roberts had sexual conversations with the minor and had her send him explicit photos.

In August, Roberts took a bus from Arizona to Norfolk and picked her up. They then returned to his apartment in Arizona.

FBI officials were able to find her through her use of her Nintendo Switch, according to lawyers for the case.

Roberts will be sentenced on April 19, 2023. He faces anywhere from 15 to 30 years in prison.