Man from Canada pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges in Virginia

Prosecutors said Marco Viscomi produced images of child sexual abuse. Virginia Beach police started an investigation in 2012. Homeland Security was part of it.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man from Canada pleaded guilty Wednesday to orchestrating an online sextortion scheme that involved the production of images involving sexual abuse.

The charges against 35-year-old Marco Viscomi date back to 2012. He fought extradition to the United States until December 2019 when a judge ordered him to be extradited here.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department began an investigation into the extortion of 13-year-old and 17-year-old sisters in 2012 after their father contacted them. The father said the girls met someone online who threatened them and forced them to engage in activities that were sexually explicit and to produce images of child sexual abuse. Virginia Beach police worked with Homeland Security Investigations and traced the threats to Viscomi who was in Ontario. He was a medical student at the time.

Investigators found that Viscomi had done similar things with children across the United States.

He was charged in federal court in Norfolk in July 2012 and arrested in Canada. He remained in Canada until his extradition.

On Wednesday (August 12), Viscomi pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years per count and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison per count.

His sentencing was scheduled for January 14, 2021.