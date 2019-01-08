NORFOLK, Va. — Federal officials said a Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty to prostituting a child in hotels across Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

29-year-old Timothy Gary Williams pleaded guilty to multiple counts of using facilities in interstate commerce to promote and manage the sex trafficking of a child. According to investigators, Williams began dating a 17-year-old girl in 2018 and had her begin to have sex with other people to earn money.

She then began engaging in commercial sex acts at different hotel rooms that Williams would rent. He would also provide condoms and act as security. The two would then share the proceeds from the sex acts.

Earlier this year, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received information indicating that the victim was being forced into prostitution by Williams, and that he was also physically abusive with her, including assaulting her with a metal rod.

When police tracked the victim down at a Virginia Beach hotel on February 7, she confirmed Williams had been violent with her. She told investigators Williams assaulted her with objects, strangled her, bitten her, and threatened her with further violence.

Williams faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 4.