NORFOLK, Virginia — A man entered a guilty plea to a laundry list of charges connected to an armed robbery at a Sprint store back in January as well as armed drug trafficking.

Tajh Rodgers, 29, admitted to working with someone in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint store in Colonial Heights. During the robbery, Rodgers and his accomplice stormed the business and ordered two employees to the back of the store at gunpoint.

They forced the employees to lie on the floor, tied them up and threatened to kill them if they attempted to call the police.

A customer entered the store during the robbery and Rodgers let one of the store workers go to assist the customer with the threat that the employee would be killed if he tried to alert the customer.

Rodgers and the other robber stole several new phones and electronics from the store as well as items from a safe. A total of 72 items valued at around $25,000 were stolen.

Investigators were able to connect the robbery to a drug trafficking investigation in Norfolk where he engaged in several armed drug transactions. He sold fentanyl, crack cocaine and firearms to cooperating sources.

He also sold guns as well on separate occasions during the drug transactions and was armed with the same gun he used during the robbery of the Sprint store.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for the home he was living in Norfolk. Officers found that gun and various items connected to the robbery as well as fentanyl, marijuana, crack cocaine and other items connected to Rodgers' ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Rodgers pleaded guilty to robbery affecting commerce, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery and three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 22 years for the firearms charges and a maximum penalty of 20 years for the robbery.