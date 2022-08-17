Man pleads guilty to gun charge after weapons found in car at Virginia Beach high school football game

Hasan Washington was one of several people charged after police swept cars in the Salem High School parking lot on Sept. 17, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man pled guilty in court Wednesday to a gun charge after the Virginia Beach Police Department found a loaded gun in his car during a high school football game last year.

Hasan Washington was one of several people charged after police swept cars in the Salem High School parking lot on Sept. 17, 2021.

He pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm on school property and is scheduled to learn his sentence on Nov. 15.

Washington didn't make a plea deal in this case, so it's up to the judge's discretion how long he'll be in prison.

According to city spokeswoman Macie Allen, if he hadn't pled guilty, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney was going to try to prove these statements:

Police walked by a Volkswagen Passat with visibly loaded guns in it.

That Volkswagen was registered to Washington.

One of the guns in the back floorboard had a high-capacity magazine in it.

When he got back to his car, police approached him and searched it.

They found three handguns in the glove box, two in the back seat and one in the trunk.

All of those guns were loaded.

Three of the six were listed as stolen guns.

After hearing his rights, Washington told police the car was his, and one of the guns was his.