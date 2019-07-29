NORFOLK, Va. — A man pleaded guilty on Monday for illegally reentering the United States after he was already deported.

Court documents said the Mexican man, 28-year-old Marcos Ordonez-Ortiz, was found illegally in the United States two months ago when he was arrested and convicted in Virginia Beach for public swearing or intoxication.

Eight months before he was deported, on taxpayers expense, after sustaining a Virginia Beach DUI conviction and after overstaying authorization for voluntary departure.

Ordonez-OrtizHe then returned to Hampton Roads sometime in those eight months, according to court documents.

Ordonez-Ortiz pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a previously deported alien and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison when sentenced on November 18. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.