Man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down African-American church in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to calling an African-American church in Virginia Beach and threatening to set it on fire.

According to court documents, on June 7, 63-year-old John Malcolm Bareswill called the church, which has a predominantly African-American congregation, made racially derogatory remarks, and said he would set the church on fire.

A church member contacted Virginia Beach police right after receiving the call. The member told police that the call was put on speakerphone and heard by two other adult members and several children.

The caller said something along the lines of, “You [racial slur] need to shut up," then threatened to burn down the church.

Bareswill made the call several days after one of the church’s leaders took part in a public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration for George Floyd.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to making a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building.