Man pleads guilty to Virginia Beach cockfighting ring

It started in 2018 when animal control showed up to a home about some stray dogs. But officers found something they were not expecting: more than 200 chickens!

A suspect in one of the largest illegal cockfighting cases in Virginia Beach is now pleading guilty.

It started in July of 2018 when animal control showed up to a home about some stray dogs. But officers found something they were not expecting: more than 200 chickens!

The roosters had razors strapped to their feet for fighting and even had parts of their bodies cut off.

The owner of the animals, Emmanuel Garcia, and one other man, Rolando Geronimo, were arrested for animal fighting, along with other charges.

On Tuesday, Garcia pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possessing animals for fighting and one count of conspiracy. Garcia's sentencing is slated for April.