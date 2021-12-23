Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

There's no word yet about a possible suspect. Police also haven't said what might have led up to the shooting.

Police say a man walked into a Portsmouth hospital Thursday after he'd been shot on Thursday.

A few minutes after 6 p.m., the Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about the case, saying a 59-year-old man showed up for medical help.

His injuries weren't life-threatening.

There's no word yet about a possible suspect. Police also haven't said what might have led up to the shooting, or where it happened.

If you know anything that could help the police department investigate this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.