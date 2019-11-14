A New Orleans man is in custody after police say he pretended to be his own, nonexistent, mentally and physically handicapped brother in order to get sexual arousal from nurses changing his diaper.

Louisiana State Police said 29-year-old Rutledge "Rory" Deas was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on 10 counts of sexual battery, ten counts of human trafficking for labor, one count of possession of drug paraphanelia and one count of possession of meth.

According to state police, Deas used social media advertisements to solicit helath care providers for his mentally and physically handicapped 18-year-old brother Cory.

But Cory didn't exist, police said.

Instead, Deas would pose as Cory and allow the caregiver to change his adult diaper, allegedly to "obtain sexual arousal under the false pretense of being handicapped."

After providing home care service at least 10 times, the victim became increasingly suspicious of Deas' behavior and discovered the trick.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him without incident. They believe there are other victims who have not come forward.

Bond was set for Deas Thursday morning at $1.5 million.

Anyone who suspects they may have been one of Deas' victims is encouraged to call 504-310-7000.