HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested after pulling over an undercover detective while pretending to be a police officer.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Joseph Erris, 26 decided to play cop by turning on his red and blue lights. It just happened to be a real undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Detective.

Deputies said Erris had an airsoft pistol under his passenger seat. He’s now facing a charge for Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer.

The Sheriff's Office said It's unclear how many times he has done this in the past. If you recognize his vehicle and believe you have been a victim to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

