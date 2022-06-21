Man shot in hip, hand near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police said a man walked into Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital early Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds to the hand and hip.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot about a mile from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Tuesday morning.

The man walked into Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital around 5:30 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The shooting happened at Woodberry Forest Apartments, which is on Laskin Road.

An early morning crime scene caught neighbors, like Virginia Beach resident JJ Sharick, off guard.

“I just was walking over here across the street and then I saw forensic trucks pulled up, another police car over there,” Sharick said.

The man was shot in his hand and hip, but he's expected to live.

“When they arrived on scene they noticed a crime scene, they quickly secured the area and they began their investigation,” said Virginia Beach Lt. Brad Wesseler.

Wesseler called the shooting domestic-related and said detectives found a woman at the apartment. Police also said another man is suspected to be involved.

Wesseler said the woman has been cooperating with investigators.

Sharick said he’s surprised to hear the shooting happened so close to where he lives.

“It could have happened anytime,” Sharick said. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking.”

A spokesman for Virginia Beach Police said they've identified all the people suspected to be involved in the shooting.