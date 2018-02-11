ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. (WVEC) — Investigators are working to track down a man who robbed an Old Point National Bank on Friday.

Authorities say the robbery happened at the bank on Carrollton Boulevard.

The suspect wasn't wearing a ski mask or a hoodie but decided to don a women's wig and large sunglasses as his disguise.

Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office

No other details have been released at this time, but if you have any information, deputies encourage you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip through the P3app.

A similar crime happened last month in Chesapeake when another man wearing women's clothing and a long wig robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Portsmouth Boulevard.

